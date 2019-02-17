BUSH, Shirley Marie Age 87, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Woodlands of Middletown where she had resided for about one year. She was born, April 29, 1931 in Middletown and lived here all her life. Shirley was a devoted and loving wife for 55 years to John W. Bush. The were married March 27, 1948 in Newport, Kentucky. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was formally educated in Middletown Public Schools and was the author (under the pen name of "April") of the book, "God's Miracle And Mystery To Medical Science". She was a fabulous cook, and had cooked for several of Middletown's wealthy families. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and former member of United Missionary Baptist Church. She was very active in her church as a Sunday School Teacher and in missionary work. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Malcolm L. Steiner, Atrium Premier Health Center, including their Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit and Rehab Center, Arlington Point and Woodlands of Middletown for their professional and loving care of their mother during her illness. Preceding her in death were her father, Archie White (Mary E.) and mother, Lillie M. (nee Ford) Mayweather (John H.); her husband of 55 years, John W. Bush, Sr. in 2004; great granddaughter, Leah Marie Minor; one brother, James H. White; two sisters, Gwendolyn White and Barbara Hackney; and two devoted sons-in-law, Berry Howard and Bert Howard. She is survived by five children, Brenda V. Howard, Sigrid J. Howard, John W. Bush, Jr., Andre H. Bush and Ben Kline; three grandchildren, Ramon A. (Michelle) Minor, Kelly L. Parker and Eric L. Howard; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two sisters, Johnnie Glenn and Charlene Mayweather; loving sister-in-law, Beverly White; two brothers, Louis V. White and Raphael Mayweather; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Leon Wilkinson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to , 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary