BYRD, Shirley Ann "Nana" Age 72 of Dayton, passed away March 15, 2019. She was born August 26, 1946 in Murray, KY to the late Virgil and Rose Stephens. In addition to her parents, Nana was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittany Kammer; and great- granddaughter, Isabella Ritter. Nana is survived by her daughters: Krista England and Tracey Kammer; grandchildren: Briana Kammer, Kirsten Perry (Bradley), Brandon Kammer (Brittney) and Devin Pack; great- grandchildren: Blanton Kammer, Braylen Kammer, Braxton Kammer and Easton Perry; sister, Carol Stephens (Bud); special friends: Mary Marquette, Greg and Lori Neace and Macy. Shirley retired from NCR after more than 40 years of service. Nana loved vacationing with her family at Disney World every year. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word games. Nana was a very dedicated employee who raised her daughters while working and going to school. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be missed by all. At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019