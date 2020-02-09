Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Clifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Clifford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Clifford Obituary
CLIFFORD, Shirley Ann Age 81, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford; parents, Fred and Margie Manley; a sister, Wanda Graff; and by a grandson, Garrett Barnette. She is survived by a daughter, Kim (Dave) Lenon; son, Jeff (Linda) Barnette; step-children, Jim Clifford, Gary Clifford and Tracy Munoz; sister, Carol Fulks; brother, Fred Manley; grandchildren, Joshua Lenon, Ruth Ann Pinnick, Elizabeth Van Dine, Jeffrey Barnette, Danah Baldruff, Ben Barnette, Penny Barnette and by 22 great grandchildren. Private burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -