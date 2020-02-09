|
CLIFFORD, Shirley Ann Age 81, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford; parents, Fred and Margie Manley; a sister, Wanda Graff; and by a grandson, Garrett Barnette. She is survived by a daughter, Kim (Dave) Lenon; son, Jeff (Linda) Barnette; step-children, Jim Clifford, Gary Clifford and Tracy Munoz; sister, Carol Fulks; brother, Fred Manley; grandchildren, Joshua Lenon, Ruth Ann Pinnick, Elizabeth Van Dine, Jeffrey Barnette, Danah Baldruff, Ben Barnette, Penny Barnette and by 22 great grandchildren. Private burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020