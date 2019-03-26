|
COLE, Shirley A. Age 75, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday March 25, 2019, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 13, 1943, to the late Ruby (Hubbs) and Oscar Barnett. She was a member of Solid Rock Church in Monroe. Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill H. Cole; her daughters, Lisa (Tom) French and Allison Cole; 2 grandchildren Colby (Tiffany) French and Rachel (William) French-Turner; 3 great-grandchildren, Harper & Lincoln Turner and Olivia French; her brother Ed Barnett; her sisters, Judy (David) Chaney, Wilma (Jerry) Harville and Patsy Nunez. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Thursday March 28, 2019, at Solid Rock Church, 903 Union Rd,. Lebanon, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastors Darlene & Lawrence Bishop officiating. The Graveside Committal Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Dyche Cemetery, London, KY. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019