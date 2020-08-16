1/1
SHIRLEY CUTCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUTCHER (Schroll), Shirley Rae Shirley Rae Cutcher passed away peacefully at home in Lake Worth, Florida, on July 30, 2020. Born April 3, 1931, to the late John and Mildred (Volker) Schroll in Dayton, Ohio, she enjoyed 89 vibrant years. She attended Julienne High School and after graduating from the University of Dayton, married fellow student William David Cutcher. They celebrated 54 adventurous years together before his death in 2008. Both are forever deeply loved and missed by six children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visit guest book: www.palmswestfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved