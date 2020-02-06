|
DAMRON, Shirley Ann Age 80, of Trotwood, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born September 3, 1939 in Dayton to the late John F. Darney and Marie C. Kerschner. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Donnie Keller; siblings, James, Barbara, and Butch; and several nephews. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Steve Rich; grandsons, Mikey Keller, Bubba Knight, and Chris (Kristie) Mathews; great granddaughters, Haylee, Makenna, and Ava; special grandchildren, Dylan, Brandon, Jayla, Kaiah, and Troy; sister, Carol (Dave) Lock; brother, Dennis (Mary) Kerschner; beloved pet, Miley; and many more nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Shirley loved working in her yard, antique shopping, and old cars. The family would like to thank Dr. Patel and the staff at for the exceptional care they provided to Shirley. The family will receive friends Friday, February 7 from 11AM to 12:30PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, Trotwood. The funeral service will begin at 12:30PM with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery, Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020