Shirley DANIELS

DANIELS, Shirley P. CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF: Shirley P. Daniels (nee MYRICK) Born August 27, 1982 in Dayton, Ohio; a resident of Bowie, Maryland. Shirley attended Lincoln Elementary School, graduated from Stivers School of the Arts in 2000, and from the University of Cincinnati in 2006 where she also became an AKA. She moved to Maryland after graduation where she married Craig Daniels in 2009 and graduated from the University of Maryland with a Masters Degree 2012. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband in 2014 and her grandmother, Ruth J Robinson in 1994. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Connie G. Myrick; brother, Jeffrey Myrick (Chelsea); aunt, Sharon Robinson; uncles, George Milton Myrick; James Robinson (Pamela) and godmother, Kathryn Smith all of Dayton; cousins, Marco Myrick, Jakia Wilson, Dayton; Rafael (Toya) Robinson, Florence KY; Shauntai McAlllister (Cedrick) Lathonia, GA; Angelica Pickens (Byron), Ft. Wayne, IN; Craig's Family of Washington, DC; a devoted friend, Ronell Goodman and a host of other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF SHIRLEY'S LIFE IN DAYTON, OHIO will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Presidential Banquet Center, 4572, Presidential Way, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Food will be served; RSVP NEEDED to be texted to (937) 694-0092 by noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.



