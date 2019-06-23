Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairhaven Church
637 E. Whipp Rd.
Centerville, OH
View Map
DANIS, Shirley Dean Age 74, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Speedwell, TN and resided in Dayton with a winter home in Tucson, Az. Dean was a hair stylist for 30 years and owned the Elite Hair Salon in the Harris Building downtown for the last 15 years of her career. She stayed friends with many of her clients long after she retired from her salon business. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Richard Danis, daughter Lana Tobin of Dayton and granddaughters Kaelee Tobin of Denver and Kelsey Tobin of Dayton and by sister and brother-in-law Susie and Ronnie Carroll and niece Heather Carroll Wilson all of LaFollette, TN and by step children Terri Ehrhardt (Raymond) of Cincinnati, Tricia Koronich of Houston, TX, Rick Danis (Stormi) of Kirkland, WA, and Brian Danis (Libby) Of Mission Viejo, CA, step grandchildren Brittany and Brooke Ehrhardt, Amanda Koronich, Jessica Reynolds (Chris), and Piper Danis, Sophia, Ben, and Will Danis, and step great grandchildren Landon and Preslie Reynolds and Meilani Everette. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Cleo Monday and nephew Chris Carroll. The family like to express a sincere thank you to Dr. Mark Marinella and the staff at Miami Valley Hospital for all their loving care of Shirley. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. a Celebration of Shirley's Life 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45459. Burial Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
