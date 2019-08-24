|
|
DEAN, Shirley M. 73, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1945, in Salyersville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Woodford and Eulah (Greene) Howard. Shirley retired from Levine Realtors and was a member of Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, Richard Dean; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Linda Howard, Ray and Kay Howard, Dwight and Lynetta Howard and Jeff and Connie Howard. She was a loving step-mom to Peg Elmquist, Ernie and Ginny May, Erin Tanner and Kari and Allen Gartner; and beloved mamaw to 7 grandchildren, Alec Elmquist, Zach Elmquist, Tracy Heflin, Caitlin May, Lindsey Tanner, Chloe Brown and Colt Brown; 4 great-grandchildren, Ariana, Anthony, Dominick and Jamiz Heflin and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, William May. Viewing will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 11a.m. 1p.m. at Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church, 1821 Troy Rd. A celebration of Shirley's life will begin at 1p.m. with Pastor Del Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 24, 2019