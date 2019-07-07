SPENCER, Shirley Dunbar MADISON - Shirley Dunbar Spencer, age 84, died on July 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wisconsin after a 16-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was a courageous participant at the Alzheimer's Disease and Research Center at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Shirley was a cherished wife and a loving, devoted mother and grandmother. Highly intelligent, she was a lover of words who never stopped reading and learning. She was a wonderful cook, a valued employee, an exacting seamstress and an award-winning quilter with an artist's eye. Shirley will always be loved and missed by her husband of 65 years, Richard; son, Rick (Amy); daughters, Ellen (Bill) Montei, Sarah Spencer, Beth (Andrew) Ravenscroft; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Susan Dunbar. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at OAKWOOD VILLAGE WEST, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin, with Pastor Jim Kirk presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease and Research Center at www.adrc.wisc.edu/give or Agrace HospiceCare at www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today. The family wishes to thank Shirley's caregivers at Oakwood Village through the long hard journey and the staff of Agrace HospiceCare in Madison for their professional and compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care, 7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562, (608) 831-6761. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019