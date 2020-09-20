1/1
Shirley E. Omietanski
1934 - 2020
OMIETANSKI, Shirley E. Shirley E. Omietanski, 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Leonard Faith Community. She was born July 4, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, and was a graduate of Miamisburg High School and Otterbein College. Shirley was the first female trustee for Miami Township; a position she held for 28 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 165 Ladies Auxiliary and many other community organizations. Shirley is survived by her sons, Scott (Maria) Omietanski and Mark Omietanski; and her granddaughter, Kimberly Omietanski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Bessie (Weiland) Griesmeyer; her husband, Joseph Omietanski; as well as her siblings, Dale and Alvin Griesmeyer. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miamisburg American Legion Post 165. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
