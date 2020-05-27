|
|
FARMER, Shirley Ann Age 85, of Springfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 25, 1935 to the late Cecil and Estella (Jaynes) Gruber in Springfield, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Fred Farmer; siblings; David Gruber, Alice Moots, Betty Methard, Harry Gruber and Jim Gruber as well as a special nephew, Tom Heeg. Shirley leaves behind her three daughters; Sherry (Michael) Whaley, Vickie (David) Wolfgang and Sandy (Michael) Wright; grandchildren; John Riley, Haley (Zachary) Steiner, Jacob (Deb) Curtis, Kaitlin (Andrew) Arnesen, Brad (Grace) Curtis, Declan Wright, Noel Wright; great-grandchildren; Elijah, Noah, Sam, Hendrix, Savannah, Ellie and a great-grandchild on the way as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including nephew, Gary Donovan. Shirley retired after many dedicated years from the Clark County Recorder's Office. She was a previous member of Maiden Lane Church of God where she was active in the Ladies' Missionary Society; in the more recent years, Shirley attended First Christian Church. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 11:00 a.m. until her funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Dave Augustus. Her service will also be live streamed on our Facebook page. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband, Fred at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to First Christian Church. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 27, 2020