|
|
FURAY, Shirley Ann 78 passed away Sunday, May 3rd 2020 at after a lengthy illness. She was born on December 9th, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband Gary L Furay Sr. in 1995 and a sister Carol. Shirley and Gary had 3 children. Those who will mourn her loss, sons Gary L. Jr. and Kevin Furay. Grandchildren Paige (Brad) Owen and Cameron Lee, great-grandchildren Cason Owen and Kaylin Michelle Owen (coming July 2020) sister, Rowena (George) Ertel of Arizona. Special sons: Tom Pohlschneider and Scott Black. Loving niece Terri (Tim) Zimmerman. Dear friends: Sandy, Linda and Kathy and her Yorkie Benji. Shirley is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. and other family members. Shirley loved spending time with her family and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. A private burial and celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to in Shirley's name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2020