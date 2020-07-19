GEORGE, Shirley A. Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital Fairfield on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on May 22, 1939, the daughter of Earl and Louise (Owens) Gentry. Shirley was a member of Fairfield Church of God. On February 22, 1955, in Indiana she married Buddy George. Shirley is survived by her husband, Buddy George; eight siblings, James E. (Terry) Gentry, Don (Kim) Gentry, Ron Gentry, Arthur Gentry, Doug (Joy) Gentry, Ray (Judy) Gentry, Greg (Lora) Gentry, and Mary Wicke; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Pastors Patrick and Melissa Owens, of Fairfield Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com