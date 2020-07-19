1/1
Shirley GEORGE
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE, Shirley A. Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital Fairfield on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on May 22, 1939, the daughter of Earl and Louise (Owens) Gentry. Shirley was a member of Fairfield Church of God. On February 22, 1955, in Indiana she married Buddy George. Shirley is survived by her husband, Buddy George; eight siblings, James E. (Terry) Gentry, Don (Kim) Gentry, Ron Gentry, Arthur Gentry, Doug (Joy) Gentry, Ray (Judy) Gentry, Greg (Lora) Gentry, and Mary Wicke; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Pastors Patrick and Melissa Owens, of Fairfield Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved