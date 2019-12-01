|
GITZINGER, Shirley "Shirl" Age 90 of Centerville passed away peacefully November 25, 2019. Shirl was a loving and caring medical assistant of 20+ years to the late Dr. John Murphy and Dr. George Denka. Shirl was preceded in death by her husband, "Jack" of 65 years along with her parents Aloysius and Florence Werner, sisters Mary Werner and Eileen Miller, brother-in-law Ed Miller and Clair Schroeder, sister-in-law Norinne Werner and nephew Greg MIller. She is survived by her goddaughter, Jennifer Marolo (Greg), godson James Werner (Anita), sisters Delores Schroeder, Alice Loper (Chuck), Bud Werner, Patricia Ramby (Mike), Bob Werner (Sandy), Lynn and Doris Gitzinger, Carla Buchanan and many nieces and nephews. Memorial MAss will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:30am. Family will receive visitors at St. Charles at 9:00am. Donations may be made to . Shirl donated her body to Wright State University School of Medicine.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019