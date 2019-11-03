Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Shirley GRAVES

Shirley GRAVES Obituary
GRAVES, Shirley E. Age 73, of Dayton transitioned from this life Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a graduate from Dunbar High School, Class of 1964. She worked at the NCR Corporation for over 10 years. She retired from Dayton Public Schools with 35 years of loyal service. She taught "Seasons of Nature, Seasons of Life" at Sinclair Community College Lifelong Learning Program. She had a deep abiding interest in spirituality, a passion for knowledge, spiritual growth and development. She took great pride in her unique ability to connect with people on many different levels of mental, emotional, and spiritual points of view. Shirley sought to make a contribution to the lives of others, and especially her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Savanah Lewis, father Alvin Graves, sister Evelyn Graves, and brother David Lewis. She leaves to cherish precious memories and celebrate her legacy; her beloved daughter, Charmain McCutchen, (3) grandchildren, Shyra Thomas, Charles Foster IV, and Chaz Foster, (1) sister Carnetta Slater and her husband Hampton (Kelo) Slater and a host of other loving family members and friends. She will truly be missed by her daughter, grandchildren, sister, family and friends. Homegoing service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Newcomer, 4104 Needmore Rd. Rev. Dr. Phillip L. Paschal, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
