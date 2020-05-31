HARBOR, Shirley T. Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life May 24, 2020, she was born February 25, 1942 in Piedmont, AL to the late Robert Franklin and Willie Lee Smith. She was a long-time member of Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church. She is survived by 7 children, 7 siblings and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Rev. Dr. Aston G. Allen, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.