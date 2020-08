Or Copy this URL to Share

HARPER, Shirley Age 85, passed away Aug. 16, 2020. Funeral service Aug. 24, 11 a.m. at Silvercreek II Cemetery, Jamestown, where friends may call one hour prior to service. Powers-Kell Funeral Home, Jamestown, OH.



