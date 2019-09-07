|
HELMUTH, Shirley A. Age 81 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Shirley was a longtime devoted member of Fairview Brethren in Christ Church in Englewood and was the Church Secretary for 35 years. She was a faithful member and leader of many bible studies, one of them being the Brookville Women's Interdenominational Bible Study Group. Shirley was truly a student of the Word and had a passion for bringing others closer to God with her insight and interpretation that she was eager to pass along to anyone willing to learn. Shirley enjoyed working with arts and crafts, writing for fun or for her bible studies, she was a big jokester with a wonderful sense of humor and family was everything to her. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years: Henry "Hank" J. Helmuth, son and daughter-in-law: Greg (Connie) Helmuth, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her children: Michael and Kimberly Helmuth, granddaughter: Elizabeth, parents: John and Marilynn (Deweese) McNulty. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Fairview Brethren in Christ Church (750 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) and also Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Brethren in Christ Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019