Age 78, a native Daytonian, passed from this life into the Lord's presence Wednesday,November 25, 2020. She was a founding member of Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center and a graduate of Roosevelt High School and SinclairCommunity College with Honors. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L.Higgins, Sr. Survived by 3children Todd D. Higgins (Laura), Damon P. Higgins (Claudia) and Nicole D. James (Wayne); 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters I. Jean Miller and Dr. Teressa J. Patrick; brothers Titus J. Patrick(Jacqueline) and Donald E. Patrick (Darlene), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private gravesideservices will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



