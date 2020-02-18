|
|
HUGHES, Shirley Age 93, Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Shirley was born June 18, 1926 on a farm near Halfa, Iowa, graduated from Halfa High school and Mankato Business School. On September 20, 1947, she married Cecil Hughes of Fairmont, MN. In 1956 they moved to Hamilton and took school pictures for over 30 years in several counties in southwest Ohio. Cecil and Shirley loved traveling in their motor home. Shirley was always proud that she had visited all 50 states and nine Presidential Libraries and Museums. She loved playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was active in the Presbyterian Church, Hannah Circle, Metropolitan Women's Club and dinner/bridge groups. She loved the condo where she lived and she loved Hamilton. Shirley is survived by three daughters, Shelley Radcliffe, Dublin, Ohio, Cheryl Hughes (Mac Noyes), Indianola, WA and Mallory (Phillip) LaValle, Middletown; six grandchildren, Paul (Dottie) Radcliffe, Matthew (Amy) Radcliffe, Carrie (Jud) Arrington, Tara (Dean) Maurice, Lisa LaVelle and Cody LaVelle seven great grandchildren, and her friends at Berkeley Square and special neighbors Carolyn Hunter and Faye Baker. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as cousins by the dozen. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Weigel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers Shirley requested memorials to the Presbyterian Church, 25 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, or the Hamilton Community Foundation, 349 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 for The Metropolitan Women's Club Scholarship Fund or the . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2020