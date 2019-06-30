BRADLEY, Shirley I. 83, formerly of Farmersville, OH, and longtime resident of Walnut Creek Nursing Center in Moraine, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born October 30, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Lillian (Thomas) Neatherton. In earlier years, Shirley had worked at Jerry's Meat Market in Farmersville. When younger, she had a paper route and had been a server for a Germantown restaurant. She enjoyed baking and making sweet treats for her family, especially at Christmas time. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on January 1, 2006 by beloved husband James D. Bradley, whom she married June 5, 1955; brother Richard Neatherton; step father Carl Miller; and brother-in- law Ray Taxis. Survived by sons Stephen Bradley and wife Holly of Dayton, Randy Bradley and wife Karen of West Alexandria and James Gregory Bradley and wife Misai of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren Rodney Bradley, Shauna Bradley and Aoi (Adrian) Bradley; sister June Taxis of Englewood; sister-in-law Dixie Neatherton of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley will be interred at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery next to her husband Jim at a private graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019