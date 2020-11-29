JOHNSON, Shirley Ann



Age 68, of Dayton, passed away at home on November 21, 2020. Shirley was born on May 27, 1952, in Dayton. She was the daughter of Ray and Velma (Rhoades) Miller.



Shirley graduated from Middletown High School. She went on to graduate from Miami University, Oxford, where she earned a Master's Degree in mathematics. She married the love of her life, James "Jim" Johnson, on June 23, 1973, at the Middletown First Presbyterian Church.



For over 38 years, Shirley pursued her passion for teaching as a math teacher for Middletown High School. She initially



retired in 2012, only to return to teaching for another 6 years as a math teacher for the Alternative School System before



ultimately retiring in 2018. As a result of her dedication and love for her students, Shirley received the Crystal Apple Award for Teaching from the state.



Shirley was a devout member of David's UCC where she played in the Bell Choir, was active in the Women's Activity Guild, served on the committee for the annual rummage sale and was an active member of the Elder Board. She was a member of Eastern Star, Middletown Chapter #367, where she was a Past Matron of the Chapter. Shirley enjoyed being affiliated with the Girl Scouts of Butler County where she assisted and directed summer programs with her mother, Velma. Later, Shirley served as a volunteer for 4 years at Sycamore Hospital.



Shirley loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit most of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, and New



Zealand. She especially loved going on camping trips with her husband, Jim, and dear friends, Ruth and Brian Black, as well as taking "girls trips" to the Smoky Mountains and Myrtle Beach.



Shirley leaves behind a living legacy consisting of her loving husband of 47 years, Jim; son, David (wife Shona) of



Melbourne, Australia; sister, Betty Ann O'Neal of SC; niece, Jennifer (husband Chris) Raymond of Moore, SC; and many dear friends and former students. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Private graveside services will be conducted at David's Cemetery with Nancy Byrd officiating. A celebration of Shirley's life will be announced at a later date.



