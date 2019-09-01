|
|
JORDAN, Shirley Ruth Joann Departed for her heavenly home 12:18 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019. A native of Knoxville, TN she moved to Dayton at an early age. She became a member of Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God where she served faithfully for over 60 years. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Elder Darius Stanley officiating. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019