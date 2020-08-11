1/1
SHIRLEY KELLEY-HALL
KELLEY-HALL, Shirley A. Born December 3, 1946, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Mattie "Sue" Bowers. She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Jennifer Bowers, Gwendolyn (Willie) Lindsey, Vickie Bowers, Mechelle (Roy) Talbott, and Kimberly Kelley. Public visitation will be held at 10:30 am, WEDNESDAY, August 12, 2020, at Harvest Grove, 3323 Highview Hills, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Funeral service will be begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor B.L. Peterson officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
