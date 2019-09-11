|
KIRK, Shirley A. Age 78, of Miami Twp., passed away September 8, 2019. She was born December 7, 1940 in Willard, Ohio to the late Hank and Marian (Holmes) Lindeman. Shirley was a member of Miami Shores Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Dan Allen. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dan Kirk; children, Teresa (George) Silac, Duane (Brenda) Mueller, Carrie (Mark) Buckley, Sam (Marti) Stintsman, Dan (Carrie) Stintsman; grandchildren, Geoffrey, Jonathon, Elizabeth (Josh), Amanda, Derrick (Kimberly), Stacy (Andy), Lena, Emily, Hillary, Chyna, Dan, Cailey, Maddie; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Hayden, Quinn, Ryan, Carter, Alistair, Brianna, Benjamin, Kamryn; sister, Joyce (Chris)Brown, brother, Philip Lindeman and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 12:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm at Newcomer, Kettering Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd, Pastor Doug Surber officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Miami Shores Baptist Church in Shirley's memory. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019