1/
Shirley LEONARD
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD, Shirley A. Shirley A. Leonard, 86, of Englewood, passed away peacefully, September 2, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born June 12, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Margaret (Sheehan) Cable, who precede her in death, also preceding her were her beloved husband of 64 years, Lawrence V. Leonard in 2017, her son and daughter-in-law, Larry J. and Jen Leonard and brother & sister-in-law, John and Margaret Cable. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Julie (Phil Baker) Orihood, six grandchildren, Natalie Orihood, Maggie (Josh) Beam and their daughter, Cameron Ruth Beam, Nick Orihood, Joseph Leonard, Kyle Leonard and Lacey Leonard, brother, Richard (Barbara) Cable, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Shirley attended Julienne High School, was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, enjoyed gardening, playing cards and most importantly being with family and friends. There will be a walk through visitation, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, Ohio, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 West Wenger Road, Englewood, Ohio, with Fr. Gene Schnipke C.PP.S. celebrant. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, Ohio. Contributions in memory or Shirley may be made to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org). Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved