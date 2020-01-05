|
LEVENTHAL, Shirley Unger Age 94 formerly of Springfield and Dayton, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA where she has lived for the last 5 years. She was born in Youngstown, OH to Eugene and Molly Unger. Shirley graduated from Mather College at Case Western Reserve as a dietician. She was known for her great meals and superb baking. Shirley was member of Temple Sholom in Springfield, Temple Israel in Dayton and Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto. She was active in Planned Parenthood and was an advocate for women's reproductive rights and family services. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harry Leventhal, a brother, Bertram Unger, sister, Dorothy Harlan and her daughter, Barbara Leventhal-Stern. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Laurie Leventhal-Belfer and son-in-law Dr. Howard Belfer, son, Robert Leventhal and daughter-in-law Carolyn Reinach Wolf, son-in-law Michael Stern and sister, Janet Udell, grandchildren, Jessie and Isaac Belfer, Daniel, Micah and Eli Leventhal. Funeral service will be held Monday, 2:00 PM at Temple Sholom 2424 N. Limestone Street, Springfield with interment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. Rabbi Cary Kozberg officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Todd and Gabrielle Leventhal 1100 Grinnell Drive Yellow Springs, OH 45387 until 8:30 PM. There will be a memorial evening service at 6:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood or . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020