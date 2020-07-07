Shirley LYNCH

LYNCH, Shirley J. 77, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born September 28, 1942, in Jackson, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gordon & Virginia (Mossbarger) Spangler. She was a retired accountant and a longtime member of Medway Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Kerry (Amy) Lynch, and Keith (Tammy) Lynch; grandchildren, Naomi Rae, Kaylin, and Andrew; a brother, Bud Spangler; a sister, Sue Spangler; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Lynch; a daughter, Sherry Lynch; and a sister, Peggy Spangler. Visitation will be 10-11 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 11 AM, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com