MAZER, Shirley R. Age 95, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice. Shirley was a longtime member of Beth Jacob Synagogue, President of the Beth Jacob Sisterhood and a significant philanthropic supporter of causes in Dayton, the United States and Israel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marshall; parents, Sol & Lillie Shapiro. Shirley is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Andrea & William Franklin of Wyomissing, PA, Bonnie Mashiach of Boca Raton, FL, and Marcie Mazer of Dayton; son & daughter-in-law, Drs. David & Cherie Mazer of Orlando, FL; twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and many relatives & friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, January 3rd at the Beth Jacob Cemetery Chapel, 4001 Old Troy Pike with Rabbis Nochum Mangel and Shmuel Klatzkin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to a in Shirley's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020