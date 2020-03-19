|
|
MILLER, Shirley R. Age 75, of Springboro, OH; died Monday March 16, 2020 at her residence. Shirley was born in Dayton, OH on July 16, 1944 to the late John Marvin and Naomi Ethel (Brown) Hinkle. She was a seamstress in Springboro for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Miller Sr. and her brother, Terry Lee Hinkle. She is survived by her four children, Michael A. (Tracy) Miller Jr, Charles A. Miller, Brian C. (Shelly) Miller and Stacey L. Routzong; twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers, John L. Hinkle and Michael A. Hinkle; her sister, Linda S. Runnells. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family and a Memorial Service will be held late this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warren County Veterans Services or DAR. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020