Obituary

NIDETCH, Shirley G. 82, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born January 7, 1937, in Vivian, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Sylvester & Dovie (Lovett) Bethany. She is survived by her children Linda & Ron Craddock, Kenneth Holman, Robert & Angle Holman, Ronald W. Nidetch II and Stephanie & Craig Walls; siblings Winnie Parker, Joyce Brown, Loyce Courtny and Larry Bethany; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Nidetch: a daughter, Debra K. Davis; a grandson, Gary Arnold; a granddaughter, Tiffany Nidetch; two brothers, Richard & Glenn Bethany; two sisters, her twin, Francis Faye Bethany and Majie Mitchell. A memorial service will be April 13, at 4:00 PM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
