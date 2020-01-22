Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley PHELPS-MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley PHELPS-MARSHALL


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley PHELPS-MARSHALL Obituary
PHELPS-MARSHALL, Shirley M. Age 86, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Astoria Health & Rehab. She was born in Germantown, OH, on April 5, 1933, to the late Nellie B. (Slusser) and Earl A. Reed. For many years, she worked at Kuhn & Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl, Carl, and Jimmy Reed; and her sister, Dorothea Warner. Shirley is survived by her son, Daryl (Kim) Phelps, I; her daughter, Elaine Phelps; 5 grandchildren, Daryl Rodney II, Jason, Wendy, Sarah and Lindsay; her great-grandchildren, Allison, Daryl III, Christopher, Kenny and Taylor; dear friends Danny Waddell, Cindy Jones and Barbara Collins. The family will receive friends 10 - 11 a.m., Monday January 27, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where a funeral procession and Graveside Service will follow at Germantown Union Cemetery, with Pastor James A. Setser, officiating. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Fire & EMS. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -