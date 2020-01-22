|
PHELPS-MARSHALL, Shirley M. Age 86, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Astoria Health & Rehab. She was born in Germantown, OH, on April 5, 1933, to the late Nellie B. (Slusser) and Earl A. Reed. For many years, she worked at Kuhn & Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl, Carl, and Jimmy Reed; and her sister, Dorothea Warner. Shirley is survived by her son, Daryl (Kim) Phelps, I; her daughter, Elaine Phelps; 5 grandchildren, Daryl Rodney II, Jason, Wendy, Sarah and Lindsay; her great-grandchildren, Allison, Daryl III, Christopher, Kenny and Taylor; dear friends Danny Waddell, Cindy Jones and Barbara Collins. The family will receive friends 10 - 11 a.m., Monday January 27, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where a funeral procession and Graveside Service will follow at Germantown Union Cemetery, with Pastor James A. Setser, officiating. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Fire & EMS. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020