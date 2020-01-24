|
PIGMAN (Shelton), Shirley Pauline Passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1935 in Skate, Kentucky to the late Walter and Lucy {Harville} Shelton. Shirley loved music, reading, sewing, and movies. In 1953 she married Obra Pigman, and their union blessed them with four kids. Shirley is survived by her husband Obra, of 66 years; children Sheila, Steven, and Scott; grandchildren Shane, Lisa, Stephanie, Tara, Kyle, and Candace; great grandchildren Emma, Ava, Nora, and Kamryn; and brother Ed Shelton. She was preceded in death by daughter Sheryl, great grandchild Strauther, and sisters Louise (Arnold) Hibbitts and Jean Boyd. At Shirley's request, private services will be held. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020