POLING, Shirley Ann Age 84, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Dayton. She was born November 27, 1935 to the late Cleo & Phoebe (Wright) Ditmer in Phillipsburg, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Lowell and Richard Ditmer. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Jerry R. Poling of 66 years; children Curtis (Tracy) Poling of Glennville, GA and Jana (Ted) Seskevics of Vandalia; grandchildren Casey (Larisa) Turner, Matt Seskevics, and Andrea, Lisa, & Randy Poling and 3 great grandchildren. Shirley will be remembered for her unselfish work of family unity; kindness of humanity with everyone she met, a kind soul with all creatures, super mentor and role model that's hard to follow. The family is celebrating in remembrance of Shirley's life in a special private affair. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Shirley may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019