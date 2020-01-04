|
|
POWELL, Shirley Jo Age 83, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 21, 1936 in Middletown, OH to Stanley and Pauline (Middleton) Staggs. She was a Senior Administrative Assistant at 1st National Bank. Shirley Jo is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Powell; son, Douglas Randall (Karen) Powell of Lebanon; daughter, Lisa Lynn (Wesley) Patrick of Franklin Township; grandchildren, Todd Patrick, Chris Patrick, Zachary Powell, Jessica Powell, Jacob Powell, Joshua Powell; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Staggs, Kenneth Staggs, Stanley Staggs Jr., Scott Staggs; sister, Sharlene Fleming. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Brian Powell. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-19505 or Shriners Hospital, 5770 Shelby Oaks Drive, Memphis, TN 38134. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 4, 2020