SHIRLEY PRICE
PRICE, Shirley A. Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned from earth to heaven on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. Shirley worked at Montgomery County Board of Education retiring with 28 years of service. She never met a stranger, always had a smile and loved her family. Shirley was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1967. She actively participated in her class reunions. She was a member of Mt. Olive for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Julia Price, grandson, De'Laquan Price, brother, Jospeh E. Price Jr., nephew Dant'e Price, niece Little Bea Thorton. She is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Shawana (Robert) Mackey, two grandsons, Darryl Norvell, Jarell Keith, three great grandchildren, Jarell Jr, Aaryn and Carlie Keith. Sister Dorothy Nevins, brother Ronnie Price (Tickey), two very special nephews, Joseph Mccutcheon, Steven (Deborah) Price and a special niece Julia Nevins and a host of many other relatives and friends. Services will be held at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton Ohio 45417 Thursday, October 1st, 2020, viewing at 11 am until time of service at 12 noon. Final disposition cremation. Very special thank you to the staff of Grandview Medical Center.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
