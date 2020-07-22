1/1
Shirley RAFFERTY
RAFFERTY, Shirley Age 85, whose soul took flight at Hospice of Dayton, on July 15, 2020. She was retired from St. Elizabeth Medical Center in 1993, and lived in Spring Hill, FL, until her return to Dayton in 2005. Shirley enjoyed golf, the game of Mahjongg, and she was an avid reader and gardener. She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Weatherford Fortney, of St. Petersburg, FL, in 2004; first husband, Douglas Nuscher in 1998; second husband, John Rafferty in 2006, and her granddaughter, Mindy Barnwell in 2008. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Susan Barnwell and sons, David Nuscher (Deborah) and Mitchell Nuscher; grandchildren, Kristin Camden (Lance) and Kyle Nuscher; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Layla and Landon Zingg and Archie Camden; step-daughters, Carla Clark (James), Christine Hill (Ronald); step-son, Daniel Rafferty (Charlotte); step grandchildren, Matthew Clark (Ginger), Megan Lombardo (Wayde), Katelyn Mantia (Nick), Colleen and Kevin Hill, Andrew and Rachel Rafferty; step great-grandchildren, Avery, Hadley and Adeline Clark; numerous cousins and many friends over the years. Private graveside services for family will be held at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH, as available. The family will hold a celebration of life in her honor when pandemic restrictions allow. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Aunt Shirley will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy and prayers to you, Susan, David and Mitch.
Sandy Fridinger Meadows
Family
July 22, 2020
So sorry for this loss of a beautiful soul. She was always smiling and offering me wonderful advice throughout my life. My heart weeps. Prayers and love to the entire family. Special hugs to Susie, Mitch, and David.
Kim Flaugher
Family
