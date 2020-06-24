Shirley RIFFLE
1936 - 2020
RIFFLE, Shirley, 84, of Kettering, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Lumberport, West Virginia, on Feb. 4, 1936. Shirley was retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 28 years of service. She was a member of Life Ministry in Troy, OH. Survived by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Charvin Lee Riffle; son & daughter-in-law, Gregory & Carol Riffle; 7 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral service 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, at Needmore Road. Bishop Richard Workman, officiating. The family will receive friends 5 p.m., Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
George C. Martin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
