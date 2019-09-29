Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY RINKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY RINKER


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY RINKER Obituary
RINKER (Boepple), Shirley Age 85, passed away September 27, 2019 in Dayton she was born December 25, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio. Through the years Shirley was active with Kappa Delta Phi, Beta Alpha Beta Chapter and was a long-time member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Ronald L. and her parents Lillian and Carl Boepple She is survived by her nephews Mark (Mary Karl) Boepple, Matthew (Kendra) Boepple; niece Susan(Robert) Pearce; Great- Nephews Nathan and Garner Boepple, Joshua, Ashlee, and Porter Boepple and many other loving family members. A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio SPCA in Shirley's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now