RINKER (Boepple), Shirley Age 85, passed away September 27, 2019 in Dayton she was born December 25, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio. Through the years Shirley was active with Kappa Delta Phi, Beta Alpha Beta Chapter and was a long-time member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Ronald L. and her parents Lillian and Carl Boepple She is survived by her nephews Mark (Mary Karl) Boepple, Matthew (Kendra) Boepple; niece Susan(Robert) Pearce; Great- Nephews Nathan and Garner Boepple, Joshua, Ashlee, and Porter Boepple and many other loving family members. A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ohio SPCA in Shirley's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019