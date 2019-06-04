|
ROSENBERG, Shirley Eincig Of Monroe Township, New Jersey, formerly of Dayton, died Sunday, June 2, 2019. Shirley sang in the choir at Temple Israel and Beth Abraham Synagogue for many years. She was preceded in death by by her husband, Dr. Harold Rosenberg, in 2011, and her daughter, Sandi, in 2012. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (David) Blivaiss of East Brunswick, NJ; Janet (Stan) Shanedling of Minneapolis, MN; and Judy (Micha) Kestecher of Netanya, Israel; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 10:00 AM at the Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah or a . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019