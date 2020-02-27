|
|
SANDERS, Shirley R. Age 93 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Bradford Place. She was born in Norwood, Ohio on May 30, 1926, the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Disselkamp) Naber. Shirley was a 1944 graduate of Norwood High School and a 1947 graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. On July 26, 1947, in St. Peter and Paul Church in Norwood, she married Donald E. Sanders and he preceded her in death on June 10, 1999. Mrs. Sanders worked as a Pediatric Nurse at Mercy Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Survivors include four children, Donna (Gary) Levandusky, John (Lily) Sanders, Jim (Margaret) Sanders, and Carole (Doug) Carrico; ten grandchildren, Joy (John) Marino, Christy (Jason) Carr, David (Sam Allouche) Shaw, JT (Sylvia), Patrick (Ciara), Shanna, Doug, Alyx and Katie Sanders, and Austin Weygandt; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, David, and Jay Carr, Isabella, Anna, Sebastian, and John Luke Marino, and Jack Sanders. Besides her husband, Donald, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald B. and Dr. John A. Naber. Prayers will be offered at 10:30am Monday March 2, 2020 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Monday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am Monday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2020