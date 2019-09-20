|
SHOSTACK (Dillon), Shirley 1933 - 2019 Age 86, of Waynesville, NC, departed this life on September 12, 2019, to join her beloved Walter. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 3, 1933,. She was proceeded in death by her husband Walter, a WWII pilot and P.O.W., her sister, Betty Williams, and her precious kitties. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter Karen Walley, son Bob Richter, three grandchildren Leslie Bolton, Sunny Grothaus, Allen Richter and nine great grandchildren. Shirley was an avid volunteer at Carriage Hill Farms for many years, and an expert in Egyptology, assisting many agencies in translating hieroglyphics. To her family she was simply "Nana"
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 20, 2019