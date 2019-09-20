Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley SHOSTACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley SHOSTACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley SHOSTACK Obituary
SHOSTACK (Dillon), Shirley 1933 - 2019 Age 86, of Waynesville, NC, departed this life on September 12, 2019, to join her beloved Walter. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 3, 1933,. She was proceeded in death by her husband Walter, a WWII pilot and P.O.W., her sister, Betty Williams, and her precious kitties. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter Karen Walley, son Bob Richter, three grandchildren Leslie Bolton, Sunny Grothaus, Allen Richter and nine great grandchildren. Shirley was an avid volunteer at Carriage Hill Farms for many years, and an expert in Egyptology, assisting many agencies in translating hieroglyphics. To her family she was simply "Nana"
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.