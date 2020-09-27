Shirley SMITH

SMITH, Shirley Mae March 25, 1930 Sept.12, 2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Wife, Shirley Mae Smith of Poway, CA, passed away on September 12, 2020, in Irving, Texas, at 90 years old. Her passing marked the Catholic Liturgical Calendar day of the Most Holy Name of the Blessed Virgin Mary, whom she adored. Shirley was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Catherine Limbert on March 25, 1930, the eldest of four sisters. As a Catholic, she graduated from Julienne/Chaminade High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1948 with Valedictorian status. Shirley attended the University of Dayton, where she played competitive field hockey, and then subsequently worked as a career Executive Assistant to the General at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Shirley was a member of The Daughters of The Revolution. On February 13, 1960, Shirley married her sweetheart football hero, Jerome Anthony Smith, also from Dayton, an accomplished University of Wisconsin football player, who had garnered an impressive professional football career with both the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, and would go on to work as a notable professional NFL Football Coach for 35 years. Shirley considered their life together a great adventure and loved having her five children with them around the dinner table at night. Shirley will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who poured herself out in sacrificial love for her loved ones and was always much loved, well liked by all, kind, and caring. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerome, her parents, her sisters Mary Margaret and Connie, and survived by her five children and nine grandchildren as well as two more sisters. Children - Diane Marie Smith Johnson (Trent), Jeffrey Jerome Smith, Dr. Brian Anthony Smith (Marcy), Meghan Marie Rangel (Saul), Molly Anne Moseley (Grant): Grandchildren - Noelle, Chloe, Austin, Ashley, Hunter, Isabel, Colton, Sawyer, Sadie. Sisters Beverly Nally, Nancy Mclaughlin. A Rosary and viewing will be held 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064. Funeral Services will be held the next day at 10:00 am on Friday morning, October 2, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 13734 Twin Peaks Rd., Poway, CA, 92064. Pallbearers include: Dr. Brian Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Trent Johnson, Saul Rangel, Grant Moseley, Hunter Smith, Colton Moseley, and Sawyer Moseley. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Medical City Las Colinas Hospital in Irving, Texas for their incredible supportive care.



