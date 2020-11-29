Shirley was born September 14, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, and passed away at the age of 94 on November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Albert Puterbaugh; her husband, Jack Tate; her daughter, Susie Rex; her brothers and their wives, Earl and Helen Puterbaugh and Bob and Glennis Puterbaugh. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Danny) Turpin; son, John (Gerri Wilson) Tate; and son-in-law, Tom Rex. She is also survived by her niece, Bonnie Smith; and her nephews, Tom and Jerome Puterbaugh. Plus, she's survived by her five grandchildren, Angela Carson, Jennifer (Dominic) Colaizzi, Andy (Tadra) Rex, Natalie (Kyle) Messmore, andJustin (Stephanie) Rex; and finally, she was blessed with six wonderful great-grandchildren: Nikolas Carson, Jackson and Michael Messmore, and Chloe, Caleb, and Logan Rex. Mom graduated Class of 1944 from Roosevelt High School andmarried her high school sweetheart, Jack Tate when they were both 19. They were married for 62 years, living primarily in Kettering, before Dad died in 2008. Although Momgraduated 2nd in her class, after the birth of her first child, she remained in the home as a homemaker. Mom loved her grandkids and great-grandkids more than anything. To them she was "GG" and she always had cookies and kisses to give them. She also loved music (Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra), travel (Alaska, France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Newfoundland, etc.), reading, and doing crossword puzzles. And most of all, she loved to laugh. She was completely self-sacrificing for her family and was adored by all! The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Creek Terrace for their kindness and support at the end as she suffered the effects of COVID.Viewing will be at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills, on Tuesday, December 1st from 10:00 – 12:00. A private funeral service will follow at noon for the immediate family. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing will be required.Condolences may be expressed at



