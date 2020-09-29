1/1
SHIRLEY TOMLINSON
TOMLINSON (Slyder), Shirley Marie Shirley Marie Tomlinson (Slyder) of Dayton, OH, age 64, lost her battle to survive esophageal cancer due to complications on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Shirley worked at WPAFB for almost 40 years. Shirley was a conservative Christian who had a strong faith in God and supported our great President, Donald Trump. She is survived by her only daughter, Deborah Ann Tomlinson, and her only living siblings, Sister, Karen (Brian) Frederick (Slyder), and Brother Richard Slyder, and our precious cat, Callie. Shirley is proceeded in death by her Father, Lawrence C. Slyder, Mother, Charlotte Ann Slyder (Shampton), Grandfather, Frank A. Shampton, and siblings, Brother, Laurence (Larry-Joe) Slyder, Brother, Dale R. Slyder and Sister, Beth A. Slyder. Shirley also had many friends who will miss her dearly. Please, in-lieu of flowers, we ask for donations, (payable to Shirley Tomlinson at Chase Bank) to help with medical bills and the cost of arranging her final resting place with Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek, OH where a private service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
