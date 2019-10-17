Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Shirley TOWELL Obituary
TOWELL, Shirley Age 79 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away October 14, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Faye Pinney; brother Marvin and sister Gerelene. She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Joe; son Brad (Joletta); daughter Angie (Chris) Layman; grandchildren Isabel and Cooper; sister Wilma and brother Leo. Family will greet friends 1-2:00 pm, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 with a funeral to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
