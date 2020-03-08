Home

More Obituaries for SHIRLEY TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY TURNER

SHIRLEY TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Shirley J. Age 87, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Brookhaven Retirement Community following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Turner, Jr. by a grandson, Brandon Turner & by a sister, Rosie Schmidt. Shirley is survived by her husband of 73 years, Lloyd Turner, Sr.; son, Craig (Sharon) Turner; daughter-in-law, Janet Turner; grandchildren, Jason (Jill), Jeremy (Ari), Jared (Kylie), Aaron, Stephanie, Bret & Casey (Worth); 12 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 6-8 PM Thu. March 12 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
