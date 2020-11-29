VANDYKE, Shirley Ann
Shirley Ann VanDyke, age 84, of Englewood, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born January 26, 1936 to the late Marion & Lois
Lowry in Xenia, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Rita Mast, husband John VanDyke and son Keith Lowry. She will be missed and remembered by her loving son Kevin (Lisa) Longenecker of
Union, daughter-in-law Becky Lowry of Englewood; grandchildren Kari (Dallas) Root, Danielle (Mark) Scovanner, Kody Lowry and Kurtis Longenecker; great-grandchildren Dominic & Baden Root, Kora & Kylee Lowry, sister Peggy Hughes of Xenia, several
nieces and nephews. Shirley enjoyed bowling where her witty personality shined and being surrounded by family with a constant smile and contagious laughter. She was also a fixture and big supporter among the local law enforcement and Ohio Highway Patrol for many years of her life. Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Shirley will be interred next to her beloved John at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton
. Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message or share a special memory with her family, please visit:
