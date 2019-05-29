WEEKS, Shirley Ann Age 83 of Miami Township, passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 10, 1935 in Springboro to the late Robert and Genevieve Schmidt. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Schmidt. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David A. Weeks; children, Karen (Mike) Benson, Jerry Head, Robert Weeks, Rebecca (David) Sayers and Lisa (Greg) Elliott; grandchildren, Alyssa Benson, Amanda Fletcher, Rebecca Nicole Phillips, Brandon Elliott and Emma Elliott; great grandchildren, Cole, Hunter, Brody, Graeme and Kate; siblings, Jerry Schmidt and Ginger Carter as well as other extended family and friends. Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Springboro High School and retired from AK steel after 32 years as a sales consultant. She enjoyed spending time shopping, keeping fit and beauty regiments. Shirley will always be remembered for her holiday celebrations and special family occasions, her sure-mindedness and joy. Family will receive guests from 5:00-8:00pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Services will begin 10:00 am Friday, May 31, 2019 also at Newcomer Kettering. Procession to David's Cemetery for burial will conclude services. Written messages of condolence may be shared with the family by visiting Shirley's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary